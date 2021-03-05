Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,292 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $31,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $45.39 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

