Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204,028 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Alcoa worth $24,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $13,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 39.1% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

AA stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.