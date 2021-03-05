Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of AutoNation worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $17,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 160.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

AN opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $82.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $336,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Insiders have sold 233,984 shares of company stock worth $18,044,920 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

