Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $19.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,222 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Ally Financial worth $19,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 13,709,733 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ally Financial by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after buying an additional 3,609,037 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after buying an additional 3,249,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $93,799,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

