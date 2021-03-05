Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $23.76 Million Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1,224.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 236,190 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Thor Industries worth $23,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after buying an additional 161,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,986,000 after acquiring an additional 106,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,776,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

NYSE THO opened at $119.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $132.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Truist upped their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.