Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $28.41 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of PACCAR worth $28,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

