Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $29.27 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $29,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $293.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $302.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

