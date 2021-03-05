Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Celanese worth $25,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $141.79 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $145.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average of $122.81.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

