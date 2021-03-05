Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.08% of TreeHouse Foods worth $25,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter.

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

NYSE:THS opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $53.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

