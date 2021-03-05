Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $27.51 Million in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 747,521 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

