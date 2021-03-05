Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 416,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Phillips 66 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.