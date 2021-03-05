Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 122,080 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,080 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,071,000 after purchasing an additional 689,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

FITB opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

