Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,342 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $34,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after acquiring an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after acquiring an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $217.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $233.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.97 and its 200-day moving average is $183.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

