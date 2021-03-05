Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,207 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $24,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,816,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.