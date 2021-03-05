Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,571 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,614 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of -539.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

