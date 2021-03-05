Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,523,247 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

