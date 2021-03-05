Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 130,608 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,608 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Biogen worth $26,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $263.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

