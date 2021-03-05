Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 28,098 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,098 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Ulta Beauty worth $31,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.73.

ULTA stock opened at $324.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.84 and a 200-day moving average of $263.47. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $343.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

