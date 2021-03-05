Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 917,859 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917,859 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $18,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $66.23.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.