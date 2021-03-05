Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $31.24 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $450.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

