Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $37,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after buying an additional 424,686 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 978,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,722,000 after buying an additional 394,002 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

