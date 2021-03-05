Bread Market Cap Reaches $20.43 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $20.43 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.84 or 0.00755515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00025812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00031362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Bread (BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

