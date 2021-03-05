Brent Boydston Sells 15,267 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97.

PGTI traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. 318,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 46.2% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,633,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

