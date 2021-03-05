Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) shot up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.92. 563,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 569,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $899.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

