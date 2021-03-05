Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post sales of $390.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.54 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $506.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of BFAM opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.40, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average of $157.78.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,374,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,784,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,519 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,203,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

