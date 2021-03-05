Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 2,486 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 661,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,280,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.08. 1,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,721. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.80 and a 200 day moving average of $168.63. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

