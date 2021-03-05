Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

VOO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.68. The stock had a trading volume of 71,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

