Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.75. 21,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,360. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.45. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

