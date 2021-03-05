Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises approximately 5.2% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 5.13% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $84,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,788,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,524,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 902,661 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 618.4% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,731,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,139 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 934,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 532,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,018 shares in the company, valued at $47,004,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $5,576,333.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,890,100.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,363 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,514.

Shares of AMJ stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

