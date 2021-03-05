Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.48% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,958,000 after buying an additional 96,024 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,554,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,052,000 after buying an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,633. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.