Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 26,729 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,000. Snowflake accounts for about 0.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNOW traded down $15.76 on Friday, hitting $233.24. The company had a trading volume of 300,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,738. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

