Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,609,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,026. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.