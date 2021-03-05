Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Terex worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Terex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,306,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $749,254.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,108,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,013. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -723.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

