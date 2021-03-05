Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 291.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,957 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 37,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,297. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $67.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

