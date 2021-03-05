Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,469. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.