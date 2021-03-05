Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,917. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.