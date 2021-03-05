Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.16% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

GBX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. 274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on GBX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,864 shares of company stock worth $1,328,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

