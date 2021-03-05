Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,973,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.05. 2,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,227. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.