Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,899 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.18% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 146,790 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 835,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 96,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 26,488 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. 6,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,247. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $11.17.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

