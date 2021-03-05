Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.28. 50,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,651,770 shares of company stock worth $283,387,051. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

