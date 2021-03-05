Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

ADBE stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,001. The stock has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

