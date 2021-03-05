Brighton Jones LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,363,000 after purchasing an additional 266,873 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,174,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,025. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.