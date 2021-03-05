Brighton Jones LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $15,619,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock worth $375,611,345. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.04. The company had a trading volume of 422,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,353,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.26. The firm has a market cap of $740.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

