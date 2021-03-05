Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after buying an additional 158,851 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,342. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

