Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,621. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $96.93.

