Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,697,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,835,000 after buying an additional 570,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.26. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

