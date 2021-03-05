Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $28,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 433.5% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.68. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,245. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.73. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $238.88.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

