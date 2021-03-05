Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Avalara comprises about 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.08% of Avalara worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVLR. Raymond James upped their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

AVLR stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.09. 1,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day moving average is $153.34. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $432,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,361 shares of company stock valued at $19,324,406. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

