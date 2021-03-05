Brighton Jones LLC Sells 3,087 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 445.8% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 393,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,825,000 after acquiring an additional 321,547 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $2,694,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $104.59. 52,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,059. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

