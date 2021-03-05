Brighton Jones LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $378.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,411. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

